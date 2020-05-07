HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. On average, analysts expect HENKEL AG & CO/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.78. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

