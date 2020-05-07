HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given “Hold” Rating at HSBC

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded HERMES INTL SCA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88.

About HERMES INTL SCA/ADR

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

