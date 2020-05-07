Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 1,358,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

