Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of flat to (0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of To decrease slightly by within 5% sequentially to, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.73 million.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 108,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,152. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $543.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIMX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

