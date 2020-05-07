Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 2,477 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

