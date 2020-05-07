Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,504,643,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.