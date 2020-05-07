Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOLI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $836.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

