Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 4.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

