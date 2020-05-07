Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

