Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average is $219.46. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

