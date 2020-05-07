Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) vs. Origen Financial (NYSE:ORGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Origen Financial alerts:

86.1% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origen Financial and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origen Financial N/A -1.80% -1.80% Howard Hughes 5.69% 2.21% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

Origen Financial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Origen Financial and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Howard Hughes 0 2 0 0 2.00

Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origen Financial and Howard Hughes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origen Financial $50,000.00 N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 2.12 $73.96 million $1.71 29.24

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Origen Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origen Financial

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 10,543 remaining saleable acres of land. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 29 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Origen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.