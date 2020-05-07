HSBC Reiterates Hold Rating for HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HUGO BOSS AG/S alerts:

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $913.82 million during the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.