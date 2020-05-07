HSBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MONRF. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Moncler currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539. Moncler has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

