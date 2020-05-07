Hyman Charles D Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

