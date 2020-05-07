Hyman Charles D Purchases 10,104 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 130,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 176,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

