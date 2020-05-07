Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Trimmed by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 3.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after purchasing an additional 394,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $156.95. 1,324,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,028. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

