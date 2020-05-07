Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 182.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.95. 1,324,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,028. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.