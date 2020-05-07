Independent Bank Co.(MI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report released on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 115,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 104,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 101,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,504 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

