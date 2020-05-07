Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Ingevity worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In related news, Director Diane H. Gulyas purchased 1,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick J. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,028 shares of company stock valued at $472,860 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

