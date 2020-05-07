INmune Bio (INMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

A number of analysts have commented on INMB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on INmune Bio from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.