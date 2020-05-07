Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Innospec by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Innospec by 7.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.21. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOSP. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

