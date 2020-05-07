Insider Buying: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

BRKL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 424,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $712.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.