Insider Buying: Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Eugene S. Putnam, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,736.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 62,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

