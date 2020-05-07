Insider Buying: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Buys 22,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,506. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 136,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PMBC shares. TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

