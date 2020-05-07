Insider Selling: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells 104 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Cari Soto sold 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $11,473.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,747.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cari Soto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Cari Soto sold 187 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $14,399.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.66. 22,835,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,487,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.60. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $258,501,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

