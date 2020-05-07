Insider Selling: CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.27. 534,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 0.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. CareDx’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CareDx from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 754.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

