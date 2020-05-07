Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells 78,561 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $15,059,358.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,414.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coupa Software stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.73. 1,378,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.40. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.