Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells 8,185 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 596,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,393. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

