Insider Selling: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Michael Goldberg sold 4,750 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHTH. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in eHealth by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in eHealth by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

