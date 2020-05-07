Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells 131,878 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,828,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,677,170.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,740.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,778,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.