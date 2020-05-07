Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Sells 81,836 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.99. 1,200,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

