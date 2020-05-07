Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 303,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.54.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

