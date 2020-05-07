Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Lifted by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Insperity makes up approximately 2.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Insperity worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 573,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

