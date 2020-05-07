Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.09. Intel reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

