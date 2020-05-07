Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

