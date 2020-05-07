Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to $150.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.50% from the stock’s current price.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

IFCZF stock remained flat at $$97.72 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $117.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

