Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to $17.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $19.35 to $17.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

IIPZF stock remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

