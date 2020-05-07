Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 207,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 309,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

