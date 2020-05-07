Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 154,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,818 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

BSJK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. 53,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,698. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

