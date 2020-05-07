Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJK. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,814,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000.

BSJK stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

