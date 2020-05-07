Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.78% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $107.40.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

