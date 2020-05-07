Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 7th (ACAZF, ACLS, AEIS, AERI, AGMJF, AHH, AIZ, ALARF, ALB, ALE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 7th:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $14.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $155.00 to $145.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $159.00 to $156.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $156.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $12.00 to $17.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $87.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $131.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $480.00 to $525.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $26.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $1.00 to $0.25. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $68.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $8.25. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $1.75. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $93.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $67.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $79.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $86.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $78.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.75 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $53.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $680.00 to $750.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $675.00 to $745.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $725.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $707.00 to $745.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by Nomura Instinet from $66.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $92.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $99.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $107.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $116.00 to $123.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $132.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $122.00 to $133.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $165.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $195.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $170.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $13.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $39.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $185.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $150.00 to $202.00.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $148.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $19.35 to $17.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $77.00 to $74.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $41.00 to $34.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $53.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $6.00 to $12.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $33.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by Nomura Instinet from $84.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $108.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $103.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $98.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $41.00 to $24.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $29.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $1.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $0.75 to $1.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $27.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $28.00 to $36.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $160.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $61.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $78.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price increased by Nomura Instinet from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $145.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $25.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $245.00 to $290.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $236.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $270.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $280.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $280.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $5.25 to $5.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $630.00 to $860.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $825.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $152.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $15.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by Nomura Instinet from $102.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $39.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $17.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.25 to $28.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $15.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $144.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $122.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $178.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $170.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $148.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $108.00 to $135.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $9.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $8.50.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $8.25. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.60 to $6.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

