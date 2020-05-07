Investors Buy Large Volume of GDS Call Options (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,281 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the average volume of 708 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

GDS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,192. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. GDS has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,725 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after acquiring an additional 638,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,208 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,149,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

