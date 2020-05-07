Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,064 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,986% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $34.30. 128,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.07. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.



LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

