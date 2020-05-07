Ion Geophysical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IO)

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,403 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,738% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

In other Ion Geophysical news, CEO Christopher Theron Usher purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 417,773 shares in the company, valued at $731,102.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $410,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IO shares. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE IO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,000. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Ion Geophysical has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $11.51.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

