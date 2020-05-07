Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,951. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 62,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,035,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

