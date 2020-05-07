Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.52. The stock had a trading volume of 868,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,639. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

