iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. 3,424,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,238. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.