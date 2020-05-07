iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773,091 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth $371,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.