iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,632 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,337.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,967 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93.

